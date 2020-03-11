Wellington Scoop
Network

District Court evacuated after bomb threat

March 11, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

bomb-threat
RNZ photo

Wellington.Scoop
The Wellington District Court on Ballance Street was evacuated this afternoon after a bomb threat.

At 2.30, police said specialists were responding.

Cordons were in place and members of the public were told to avoid the area.

The NZHerald reports that police will be hunting for the person who made a bomb threat after nothing was found. Senior Sergeant Dean Gorrie said a specialist search turned up no evidence of a bomb. Police allowed people back into the court about 40 minutes after the evacuation.

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: