District Court evacuated after bomb threat



RNZ photo

The Wellington District Court on Ballance Street was evacuated this afternoon after a bomb threat.

At 2.30, police said specialists were responding.

Cordons were in place and members of the public were told to avoid the area.

Police cordons outside Wgtn Court building around 2.15 pm pic.twitter.com/7bDfrwohhq — Felix Marwick (@felixmarwick) March 11, 2020

The NZHerald reports that police will be hunting for the person who made a bomb threat after nothing was found. Senior Sergeant Dean Gorrie said a specialist search turned up no evidence of a bomb. Police allowed people back into the court about 40 minutes after the evacuation.