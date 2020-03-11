Contamination peaks in Owhiro Bay – 82 times higher than maximum safe level



RNZ photo

Wellington.Scoop

Contamination in the water at Owhiro Bay peaked on March 1 at 23,000cfu/100ml. Owhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle commented on Facebook:

THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE! A few days ago the contamination entering the Taputeranga Marine Reserve smashed through 23,000cfu/100 mlls – that’s about 300 per cent higher than the worst we had previously experienced. That is 82 times higher than the maximum safe-to-swim. And they gave us no notification of this. Beyond disgraceful. A menace to public health.

Wellington Water, helped no doubt by its new public relations advisors, responded defensively with a series of tweets:

While this spike understandably caused concern in the community, we think some more context will help to address this. These figures are not uncommon across the Wellington region and across New Zealand after rain. Rain will wash pollutants into the stormwater system and will stir up pollutants that accumulate in the stormwater system over the very dry summer. This is why our advice is always to avoid swimming at our beaches following 48 hours of heavy rain. We will be discussing these results and related matters at the Community Board meeting on Monday 16 March. We are really grateful to the community for their interest in this work, and we’ll be providing more context for this and the test results in the future on our website: http://wellingtonwater.co.nz/owhiro-bay

Earlier news from Wellington Water

We’re flushing out stormwater pipes in the Owhiro Bay catchment today. This is to help clean out pipes that have been affected by the plumbing faults (cross-connections) that we’ve found and fixed. We believe there is more work to do, so we will be continuing with our investigations in the catchment.

One of the ways we investigate is through dye testing. Dye is put down the gully trap (plumbing feature that receives wastewater from the property) of a property, and if the dye comes out in the stormwater network, we know there is a plumbing fault. Dye testing will be continuing over the next few weeks.

Report from RNZ

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton visited the Ōwhiro Bay community last Saturday to get a sense of the issues at hand. The visit followed a report last week that revealed the stench residents in Ōwhiro Bay were dealing with, which they said was coming from the sewage treatment plant at the Southern Landfill, and eminating from the ‘turd taxis’ travelling along Happy Valley Rd.

Ōwhiro Bay resident Eugene Doyle has been leading a community effort about the contamination and “tsunmai of faecal matter” that locals were dealing with. Doyle said the community were vocal about the issues they were facing, including not being able to swim in the Ōwhiro harbour and the “foul, pestilential” sewage smell.

In a letter sent to Doyle after the visit, Crampton said he “accepted the community’s views” that the trucks smell, and that there was a smell drifitng over the bay.

“It’s pretty troubling for me to hear that the community has lost trust in the safety of the bay for swimming and in the overall safety of the stream. You are quite right when you say there is an opportunity to show up and work together to find a way forward,” the letter stated. “I am gratified that the community understands why we have to truck the sludge slurry because the alternative would be environmentally unacceptable. The question is when will it stop.”

Part of the smell last week had come from a sewage overflow at the sludge treatment plant, which happened due to two mechanical failures.

In the letter, Crampton promised that Wellington Water would work with the sludge treatment plant contractor, Veolia, to make the running of this plant more transparent.

Regarding the contamination levels in the Ōwhiro Stream, Crampton said the baseline water quality had been damaged by previous generations that viewed the stream as an acceptable relief valve for our wastewater system.

“We all agree this is totally unacceptable and we need to begin the long journey back to swimmable, ecologically good and finally as pure as it can be.”

He added that Wellington Water woud be pursuing the plumbers responsible for the five cross connections that had been fixed so far “because it was their primary accountability to do the job right”.

“The last question is how do we stop this happening again with all the development going on in the Owhiro Valley.”

Crampton said the Wellington City Council funded Wellington Water to a level of service that only covered chasing pollution sources that closed beaches. “We are not funded to progressively improve the base level of pollution in the stream which is what you want.”