Power outage disrupts trains on Hutt Valley line

News from Metlink at 9.35am

Services on the Hutt Valley Line are replaced by buses, due to a citywide power outage caused by a fire at the Haywards substation. The outage has caused issues for the signalling and points systems on the Hutt Valley Line. Maintainers are en route to isolate the points systems along the line.

Some services are being held at stations until they can be given verbal consent from Train Control to pass the signals. Train Control is slowly getting train services back into Wellington and some trains will be departing from Wellington to Upper Hutt. But no train services will be departing for Melling at this stage.

Regular bus routes are now accepting rail tickets and we have sourced bus replacements to run on the Hutt Valley Line between Wellington and Upper Hutt. For rail replacement buses please go to the bus replacement stops.

Please expect delays on buses due to traffic conditions – some of the traffic lights on the roads have been affected by the power outage.

What are Signals?

A signal is an electrical device, controlled either manually or automatically which passes information relating to the state of the line ahead to train drivers. Signals are located next to the railway line. The driver interprets the signal’s indication, typically a red, yellow or green light, and acts accordingly. A signal might also inform the driver of the speed at which the train may safely proceed or it may instruct the driver to stop. When a signal becomes faulty or fails (stops working), train staff must obey certain procedures to safely pass the defective signal. In certain circumstances (particularly at a junction station, or one with sidings), the driver must communicate with the signal person for that area and obtain permission to proceed. In these cases, the train would travel at a reduced speed until clear of the area protected by any defective signal(s).

What are points?

A set of points is a mechanical installation enabling trains to be guided from one track to another to change direction or route, such as at a railway junction or where a siding branches off. When a set of points stop working they require the train crew or a track maintainer to electrically isolate and manually operate the points to ensure it is safe for the train to proceed over them. This process must be repeated for each set of faulty or failed points and can subsequently cause significant delays to services. Additionally, the train crew may have to restore power to the defective points and manually return the points to their previous position after the train has passed over them.

News from Wellington Electricity at 9am

A major fault involving Transpower’s network has affected power supply to the Wellington Electricity network, impacting our customers in the Hutt Valley. Transpower and Wellington Electricity are attempting to restore power. We expect the majority of customers to have their power restored within the next 2 hours. We apologise for the inconvenience and want to reassure our customers that both companies are working as quickly as safely possible to restore power.

Update from 9:30am

We are now seeing areas of our network progressively restored.

The NZ Herald quotes a Wellington Electricity spokesperson as saying power has been cut to 63,000 properties across Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and parts of the Wairarapa.