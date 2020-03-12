Explosion at Haywards substation cuts power to 94,000 homes

Report from RNZ

An explosion at Transpower’s Haywards substation caused power failures in the Hutt Valley and Wairarapa this morning.

A loud bang was heard about 8.20am and smoke was visible above the substation. Fire and Emergency sent crews but there was no fire to extinguish, and the company was dealing with the problem.

A Transpower spokesperson said no-one was hurt in the explosion. Crews at the substation were working to fix the problem. Problems had been reported in the Hutt Valley and Wairarapa including northern Wairarapa.

The power outage was affecting traffic signals in Lower Hutt. The Transport Agency said drivers should slow down when approaching affected intersections and apply the give way rules.

Commuter trains had stopped running on the Hutt Valley and Melling lines. Operator TransDev said it was trying to get affected trains south into Wellington but it would be a slow process as the signals were not working and they were having to manually handle the trains’ movements.

The Transpower spokesperson said shortly before 9am that crews were looking to restore supplies within the hour but it would take time for distribution networks to come back on.

The NZ Herald reported power had been cut to 94,000 properties across Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and parts of Wellington and the Wairarapa.