New Corporate Leadership Team Appointed To Hutt City Council

Press Release – Hutt City Council

Chief Executive Jo Miller has announced the appointment of a new corporate leadership team for Hutt City Council.

“I’m delighted to announce a new team of directors who will bring a wide range of experience and talent to Hutt City Council. Each is highly regarded in the area they currently work in. Together they have extensive networks across business, central and local government, Iwi and community,” says Jo Miller.

“There was a very high level of interest in the roles and this is great affirmation of the passion people have for our city. I’m heartened so many people wanted to join our new team and support Council’s work to make our city a place where all of our people thrive.”

“I believe it’s the shared values, collaborative spirit and the balance that makes a great team, and the appointments I’m announcing today reflect this.

Hutt City Council serves the seventh largest city in New Zealand. “The establishment of a new Corporate Leadership Team at this time reflects the mandate I was given by Council upon my appointment who requested that I review the structure to enable us to face the challenges and opportunities of the future including the growing size of our city,” says Jo Miller.

Hutt City Council’s new directors:

Anna Welanyk – Director, Transformation & Resources

Anna is returning home to Wellington from Australia and was most recently employed as the Executive Director, Office of the Chief Executive for the government of New South Wales.

Chris Marsh – Director, Neighbourhoods & Communities

Chris will be joining Hutt City Council from the UK where he has significant experience in leading successful neighbourhood and community regeneration and public service reform work. Chris has also worked in Romania as a Delivery Unit Project Leader in the Prime Minister’s Office on a World Bank project.

Andrea Blackshaw – Director, Strategy & Engagement

Andrea is currently the Acting General Manager City & Community Services at Hutt City Council. She managed the Communications and Marketing team, and then led the Naenae Project on the redevelopment of the pool and town centre. Before coming to council Andrea spent 10 years in central government, seven of those at Sport NZ where she held two General Manager roles.

Helen Oram – Director, Environment & Sustainability

Helen is currently the Acting General Manager City Transformation at Hutt City Council, and previously held the role of Divisional Manager Environmental Consents for more than 10 years. In this role she was responsible for leading development and intensification across the city.

Kara Puketapu-Dentice – Director, Economy & Development

Kara currently works as a consultant with the NZTA on the Ngauranga to Petone shared pathway project and with Kāinga Ora to lead projects supporting housing outcomes.

The new Directors will be in place by 1 July.

