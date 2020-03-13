Learning leadership

Wellington.Scoop

Thanks to Georgina Campbell at the NZ Herald, we now know that Wellington Mayor Andy Foster is taking a $30,000 six-day leadership course in Queenstown at ratepayers’ expense.

It’s hard to understand how this is appropriate when the city is facing a water infrastructure crisis and finalising its annual plan. Any mayor, and particularly one who has campaigned three times for the role, should already have the required leadership skills for the role. Or at the very least, they should think they do.

But as Georgina Campbell reports:

Foster has faced recent criticism for his lack of leadership over the city’s water woes after two significant failures sent millions of litres of wastewater into the harbour and prompted an elaborate sludge trucking operation…To attend the leadership course, Foster missed a final workshop with councillors to work through the council’s draft annual plan before the papers are released publicly. Many consider the draft plan as Foster’s chance to stamp his election agenda on the upcoming year, and eyebrows have been raised over his absence this week.

Of course, Mayor Foster should perhaps be given some credit for insight, if he feels his leadership skills aren’t up to the role.

And as for the course? It’s run by a director whose qualifications have been questioned. If he was any good he would have advised the mayor to receive some on the job coaching instead of leaving the city at an important time.

