Water main bursts in CBD – TSB Arena and Shed 5 lose their supply

Wellington.Scoop

A water main burst on Jervois Quay near Hunter Street in the Wellington CBD early this morning. As a result, the water supply was cut to four major buildings. And the exit from Hunter Street on to Jervois Quay was closed.

Reporting the burst water main, Wellington Water said at 8am that the failure “at this stage is only affecting two properties.”

It added:

Crews will be providing water to impacted customers. Toilets can be used across the road in nearby buildings that aren’t impacted.

But later it discovered that water supplies had also been cut to the TSB Arena and Shed 5 on Queens Wharf.

The breakage is in a 200mm diameter cast iron water main which was laid in 1900, and refurbished in 1970 by spraying concrete around the interior to extend its working life. It has only one previous recorded failure. The main was programmed for replacement within the 2030-2040 period.

At 8.30:

The burst has resulted in dislodged silt covering the footpath in the surrounding area. Our crews are cleaning this up as quick as possible – but we do ask pedestrians to take an alternate route while we clean the area.

And at 8.40:

Apologies for the inconvenience for commuters this morning, we are working on getting this resolved as soon as we can.

At 9.40, they’d discovered that repairs would take all day: