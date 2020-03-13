South Wairarapa mayor criticises WCC water policies

Report from LGR

Wellington Water’s decision to contract an international public relations firm to manage the Wellington City Council’s water crisis will not cost South Wairarapa ratepayers, but the capital’s councillors have been criticised for their approach.

WW, which has managed South Wairarapa District Council [SWDC]’s water infrastructure since October, has engaged pan-Pacific company SweeneyVesty to deal with the crisis in the capital. A plethora of issues over the hill, including burst pipes in the central business district and effluent in the harbour and on Cook Strait beaches, have led to widespread public outcry.

SWDC became a shareholder in WW in October when it signed up to use the firm as its water infrastructure specialists.

Last month, 12 of Wellington City’s 15 councillors – including Mayor Andy Foster – approved a motion to request an inquiry into Wellington Water’s operations and its relationship with that council.

Foster announced a “task force” to tackle the state of the capital’s water infrastructure, the current renewals and maintenance programme, requirements for a sustainable long-term water network, and governance arrangements. “It’s really important that we meet community, mana whenua and our own expectations in terms of the reliable provision of clean water and environmental protection,” Foster said. “The task force will be a useful tool in achieving those goals.”

But South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen said he was concerned with Wellington City’s methods.

He said the Wellington council had raised a reputational risk to a company SWDC had invested in.

“In my opinion, the issue that’s being raised by Wellington City Council is an operational review,” he said. “But they have taken it to a governance question – ‘should we be involved with Wellington Water?’ Which is inappropriate, in my opinion.”

“I’m actually very critical of Wellington City Council for doing this. As a shareholder, as South Wairarapa, we work very collaboratively with them [WW].

“We do reviews with them on a monthly basis, rather than every 10 years, or whatever the failing may have been at Wellington City Council.”

WW was formed in 2014 by a merger of Wellington, Hutt and the Greater Wellington Regional Council water supply services. It has faced issues managing the district’s water functions.

Almost immediately, the firm recommended SWDC budgeted for urgent drinking water upgrades in Pirinoa, Martinborough and Greytown. It also recently reviewed practices after the dump of almost 500,000 litres of treated and partially-treated wastewater into the Ruamahanga River.

The company has been the first point of contact for water issues and sent out information for district residents through its website.

How WW would manage a similar crisis in Wairarapa would be the company’s decision, not the council’s, SWDC partnerships and operations manager Euan Stitt said.

Stitt said the cost of the consultants was being “absorbed by [WW’s] operational budget”. “We’re aware of extra demands placed on the comms team in the current situation and very mindful of the need to engage with our communities,” he said.

Beijen said the move to bring in extra expertise made “total sense”.

“They don’t have the resources at Wellington Water to cope with the levels of comms which is coming out as a result of this. It makes perfect sense for them to bring on further resources to cope with this. It’s the same as if there was a massive issue within any council, and if we’d said we need to bring in comms for this specific issue.

“It makes total sense they are doing it, it’s an operational cost in their current budget that they feel they can cope with.”

Further water works in South Wairarapa will be considered in the SWDC’s annual plan consultation, which begins next month.