Wellington Firebirds keep lead on Plunket Shield ladder

The Wellington Firebirds extended their lead at the top of the Plunket Shield ladder with an innings and seven-run victory over the Auckland Aces at Colin Maiden Park this afternoon.

Firebirds captain Michael Bracewell added to his career-best figures with the ninth Aces wicket shortly after play resumed on the final morning at Colin Maiden Park.

Bracewell took himself to 4-39 when Ben Lister popped up a dolly to Devon Conway, bringing last man Jamie Brown to the middle to join Louis Delport, still needing 22 runs to make the Firebirds bat again.

However, Bracewell was having none of that – claiming a caught and bowled to seal his maiden five-wicket-bag in first-class cricket with figures of 5-43 off 29.4 overs.

The victory swept the Firebirds to 83 points on the table, strengthening their lead in a competition they haven’t won since 2003/04. They now head to Napier’s McLean Park for a second big showdown with defending champions the Central Stags, whom they beat by nine wickets a week ago at the Basin.