CubaDupa planning safe environment for its two-day street festival

News from CubaDupa

The health and safety of our audiences, artists, visitors, staff, volunteers, and neighbours are our highest priority. With New Zealand Fringe Festival now on and CubaDupa planned for 28-29 March, we would like to let you know about our planning and response to the rapidly changing situation regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

First and foremost, our teams are following the Ministry of Health advisory for major events and outdoor gatherings, which will indicate when there is an immediate threat or a need for any change in plans. We are also gaining the advice of our major government funders and are taking specific measures to present our events in a safe environment. There are currently no documented cases in the Wellington Region, and we are taking measures to keep it that way. As of now, both Fringe Festival and CubaDupa are all a go.

We have added antibacterial soap throughout our Fringe venue bathrooms, ordered hand sanitising stations for CubaDupa, and suspended all non-essential business travel and all international travel for our staff. We are also notifying all of our incoming international artists to make sure they are briefed on recent changes to New Zealand arrival procedures, and to identify any who may have recently visited countries identified as high-risk.

Both Fringe Festival and CubaDupa will be as exciting and creative as ever. We welcome visitors, artists, and festival audiences—and hope that they find peace and inspiration in the festival experiences. Any changes and updates to our events, or new public health requirements, will be announced by email, on our website, and through social media. For the safety of everyone participating in Fringe and CubaDupa, we ask that our audiences and participants please:

Stay home and avoid close contact with others if you or a member of your household are sick or feeling unwell.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitiser that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash and immediately wash your hands.

Avoid close contact with sick people or those who indicate they are unwell.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid shaking hands and use alternate greeting methods.

If you feel unwell and need to seek medical attention, contact your family doctor for advice or call Healthline on 0800 611 116. Be well, stay healthy, and enjoy the festivals. We will provide updates as we get any revised guidance from the Ministry of Health or our major event partners.

CubaDupa announces lineup of 450 shows