News from WCC

The organisers of the Christchurch Remembrance Exhibition – UMAH Day – at Shed 6 on Wellington’s waterfront tomorrow (Sunday) have announced the event has been cancelled.

The organisers say they regret having to make the decision this afternoon.

They stress that the cancellation is to show consistency with the cancellation of the Christchurch and Auckland remembrance events – and to ensure public health and safety is a priority.