Self-isolation for all arriving travellers, and 3-month ban on cruise ships

Report from RNZ

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced in Wellington this afternoon that as of midnight tomorrow, every person arriving in New Zealand apart from those from the Pacific islands will have to self-isolate.

As of midnight Sunday every person arriving, including returning New Zealanders, will have to isolate themselves for 14 days, said the Prime Minister. That will mean New Zealand will have the strongest restrictions in the world.

She said the unprecedented and far-reaching measures will be reviewed in 16 days and there will be more measures and advice for self isolation next week.

All cruise ships are also being told not to come to New Zealand until June 30. This does not apply for cargo ships.

Advice will be released shortly on large events where people will be in close proximity to each other, events where people have travelled from overseas, and non-ticketed events.

“We have two choices as a nation,” said the Prime Minister. “One is to let Covid-19 roll on, the other is to go hard on measures to stamp it out. It is in our power to slow it down. New Zealanders’ health comes first.

“Cabinet made far reaching and unprecedented decisions today because these are unprecedented circumstances. As of midnight Sunday every person entering New Zealand, including returning New Zealand citizens and residents, will be required to enter self isolation for 14 days – everybody.”

“The Pacific are exempted from this measure, they are the only ones. Anyone from these countries though will be required to automatically self isolate should they exhibit any Covid-19 symptoms on arrival in New Zealand.

“This decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world. We are also encouraging New Zealanders to avoid all non-essential travel overseas – this helps reduce the risk of a New Zealander bringing Covid-19 in.”

In addition to restrictions on air travel, as of midnight today the government is issuing a directive to all cruise ships not to come to New Zealand until at least 30 June at which time the directive will be reviewed – this is for incoming cruise ships. It doesn’t apply to cargo ships, marine or air crew, so that sea and air freight can remain open for imports and exports.

She wanted to ensure that airfreight such as pharmaceuticals could continue to enter the country.

“We do not take these decisions likely, we know these travel restrictions will place a significant strain on the aviation industry and we anticipate some routes will reduce or cease for a period of time.”

There’s no need for anyone, despite these restrictions, to conduct a run on the supermarket, Ardern said.

