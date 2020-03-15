Australian, in Wellington hotel, tests positive for Covid-19

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington has its first case of coronavirus, according to a media report.

The New Zealand Herald reports:

An Australian man visiting New Zealand says he has tested positive for coronavirus and is now self-isolating in a Wellington hotel room. Townsville man Andre Reynaud confirmed to the Herald that he had tested positive for Covid-19 – he would be the seventh case of the virus in this country and the first outside Auckland.

The Herald says Reynaud had returned to Australia on Tuesday after a trip to France. He was tested by health officials on Thursday because he had been overseas. Then he and his wife flew from Brisbane to Wellington on Friday.

“I am currently in self-isolation in the hotel in Wellington,” he told the Herald. “I went to meet my son for breakfast at a nearby cafe when I got a call from my doctor confirming I tested positive. From there I went straight back to my hotel room and got in contact with health authorities.”

He says he feels fine and is not showing any symptoms.

Two cruise ships are due in Wellington on Monday – the Golden Princess and the Lapprouse.

However the Golden Princess was not allowed to disembark passengers in Akaroa today, because three have been quarantined by the ship’s doctor, with symptoms of the virus. So it is unlikely that any of the passengers will be allowed to circulate in Wellington tomorrow.