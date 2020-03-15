Arts Festival cancels its last shows, because of pandemic

Wellington

Wellington’s New Zealand Festival of the Arts has cancelled all its remaining shows, because of the pandemic.

It advised this afternoon:

Due to the changing situation around Covid-19 and public events, we have made the proactive decision to cancel all remaining scheduled performances in the 2020 NZ Festival today (Sun 15 Mar), which includes Släpstick (2pm), Strasbourg 1518 (4pm) and Dimanche (5pm).

Ticketmaster will be in touch with all ticket holders to arrange refunds.

We are sorry for the inconvenience and share the disappointment of our audiences that they are unable to see these incredible shows.