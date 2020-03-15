Eight Fringe shows cancelled – overseas performers can’t get here

News from NZ Fringe

We’ve made it to the final week of NZ Fringe! There are over 25 shows opening in Wellington this week. Tonight’s shows are going ahead as planned.

NZ Fringe are closely monitoring Ministry of Health advice re COVID-19 containment and travel restrictions. We’ll be providing updates daily on the status of the festival.

A small number of our international shows have had to cancel, as they had been scheduled to arrive in the country after this weekend and would be restricted from performing or appearing due to the new travel restrictions. These shows are:

Live Nude Clowns

(Please) Validate Me by Benjamin Maio Mackay

Andrew Silverwood: Call Me Janice

Dazza and Keif Go Viral

The Marvellous Snake Boy

The Greatest Magic Show

Adults Only Magic Show

Jiyan be te nina

Our box office will be contacting ticket holders soon to offer refunds to the cancelled shows; we are giving patrons the option of declining the refund and gifting the ticket price to affected Fringe artists. This is completely optional, but is one way you can support our creative people in these drastic and changing times. If you would like to support any of the affected artists directly or in a bigger way, please contact welcome@fringe.co.nz, and we can connect you.

All other NZ Fringe shows are going ahead as usual at this time (subject to any government announcements and future restrictions). If you are attending shows this week, please check the show page on our website or social media, where we will be posting cancellation notices if needed.

Please follow any new governmental advice regarding events, crowds, and coronavirus containment. If you or somebody you know is feeling unwell, please do not attend gatherings; instead, self-isolate, and contact Healthline for immediate advice.

If you are ill or think you may have been in contact with COVID-19, please stay home. Our artists and staff will do the same.

We are very grateful for your attendance at and participation in Fringe. Thank you for supporting our creative community and for helping us respond in a safe and healthy way.