Chris Bishop in self-isolation after returning from Australia
Report from RNZ
Hutt Valley National Party MP Chris Bishop has gone into self-isolation after travelling to Australia.
Bishop travelled to Australia on Friday and returned home last night.
He said he is not legally obliged to self-isolate under the latest border restrictions, but has decided to after seeking medical advice.
Children’s Minister Tracey Martin and Green MP Chloe Swarbrick are also in self-isolation as a precaution after travelling overseas.