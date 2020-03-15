Chris Bishop in self-isolation after returning from Australia

Report from RNZ

Hutt Valley National Party MP Chris Bishop has gone into self-isolation after travelling to Australia.

Bishop travelled to Australia on Friday and returned home last night.

He said he is not legally obliged to self-isolate under the latest border restrictions, but has decided to after seeking medical advice.

Children’s Minister Tracey Martin and Green MP Chloe Swarbrick are also in self-isolation as a precaution after travelling overseas.