From France via Townsville and Brisbane … to Wellington

by Lindsay Shelton

Wellington has its first case of coronavirus (now called covid-19.) We’ve been able to track it because the patient himself has told us all the details.

Extraordinarily, the news was first published by the NZHerald, with direct quotes from the infected man.

Townsville man Andre Reynaud confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 … Reynaud had returned to Australia on Tuesday after a trip to France. He was tested by Queensland health officials on Thursday because he had been overseas. Then he and his wife flew from Brisbane to Wellington on Friday, arriving at 12.05am on 14 March on Air NZ 828.

“I am currently in self-isolation in the hotel in Wellington,” he told the Herald. “I went to meet my son for breakfast at a nearby cafe when I got a call from my doctor confirming I tested positive. From there I went straight back to my hotel room and got in contact with health authorities.” He says he feels fine and is not showing any symptoms.

When the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield later confirmed Reynaud was the seventh case in New Zealand, he did not name the man. But he said

It was disappointing that he took the flight in the first place. At best it may have inconvenienced people or at worst put people at harm.

Which leaves many questions which don’t seem to have been answered.

In what hotel is the man self-isolating? What arrangements are being made for other guests in the hotel? Have they been informed? What cafe was he in when he got the news? Has the cafe been informed, has it closed, have its other customers been informed?

A Wellington.Scoop reader claims the man came to New Zealand because his son was performing in a show at the NZ Festival.

I now find out that the man came to Wellington because he is the father of an actor in “Slapstick” at the Opera House. Was he there on Saturday night when I went to that show? If so, what was his seat number? What are people doing to trace his contacts and protect them?

Again, questions that deserve to be answered.

Specially as reports from Townsville show that four work colleagues of Mr Reynaud are in self-isolation for two weeks.

And specially because of these facts from an international epidemiologist, reported in the Guardian:

It is increasingly clear that transmission can occur before symptoms develop. We know this is true from modelling and observational studies. I have seen it happen myself.

I was walking on the South Coast yesterday – a perfect late summer day, helping to (briefly) put aside any thoughts of health concerns. Till we reached Owhiro Bay, where people were swimming, and a child was playing in the polluted stream – with no signs on the beach warning of pollution.

The only warning signs are alongside the footpath – facing away from the beach. Wellington Water may have improved its verbal communications by hiring Sweeney Vesty. But they need to get their act together at Owhiro Bay, and make it much more evident that the stream is polluted.