Homegrown postpones its sold-out weekend music festival

It’s with an extremely heavy heart that we announce Homegrown 2020 will NOT be running this weekend.

We are mindful that many of you have flights and accommodation that you may be able to save or change so we pushed to get an answer before the scheduled Government announcement. Based on the conversations with authorities and the advice given, we will not be able to run this weekend.

Our team have been working very hard to do everything we can to forge ahead despite such uncertain times.

We are devastated and are looking at all options as to how we move forward. We will be postponing but as you can imagine the logistics of that are huge and we need to wait on Government advice for dates.

As far as refunds go, unfortunately we don’t have a clear answer on that as there are many factors involved. We appreciate your patience as we work through all of this, and we will let you know as soon as we do.

We are so grateful for all of your support and sincerely apologise for all of the inconvenience.

News from Homegrown – March 15

We have tried every avenue possible to get a definitive answer today as to whether we can run. Unfortunately, we have just been told we need to wait until the Government has made their announcement regarding mass gatherings. We are not sure if that will be tomorrow or Tuesday. We understand many of you need to know so you can cancel accommodation etc. and unfortunately we just don’t have the answer. It is fair to say, with recent developments, we are less hopeful than we were on Friday but that is all we know and we sincerely apologise for being so vague. Should we find out anything we will let you know immediately.