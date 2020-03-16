Ghuznee St cafe closing after visit from Australian diagnosed with Covid-19

Wellington.Scoop

The cafe in Ghuznee Street which was visited by the Australian who now has Covid-19 has announced that it is closing, as a precaution for its staff and customers.

News from Milk Crate (via Facebook)

We at Milk Crate are taking the COVID-19 situation extremely seriously and we were informed that the man with coronavirus that flew to New Zealand from Australia came into our café over the weekend.

Health officials have assured us that the risk of the virus spreading on this occasion is very low, and we’ve been given the all clear from the Wellington Regional DHB to continue trading, but we feel we have a duty of care to our staff and our community and have elected to shut and take extra precautions.

If you were in the café on Saturday between the hours of 11:00am and 11:30am and believe you may have had close and prolonged contact with the man, we strongly encourage you to phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

We are doing all we can to manage this complex situation proactively and ask that you be patient. Your support has kept this café going for 15 years, and we thank you for your custom and understanding.

We will reopen only when we are absolutely certain it is safe to do so and look forward to seeing you then.