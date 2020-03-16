Progress on Wairarapa sewage developments

News from LDR

South Wairarapa District Council [SWDC] will look to restart its Featherston sewage plant consent bid, after spending $2.6million in three years since its initial application.

SWDC is aiming to refresh the longstanding attempt at Featherston, having also received 35-year consents in Greytown and Martinborough. For Featherston, SWDC officers have recommended councillors vote in favour of a new resource application at Wednesday’s council meeting. Officials have suggested withdrawing the current application, lodging a new one to “account for changes since initial application”. They also propose a “full programme of community engagement”.

Critics of the existing application said community engagement was lacking in the previous process.

The report said SWDC has spent approximately $2,637,200 on “planning, detailed technical assessments and solution development” since filing paperwork in 2017. This excluded land purchases for the plant. These are thought to include Hodder Farm on Murphy’s Line and land on Longwood [West and East] Rd.

Harry Wilson, SWDC chief executive, said the council is also following its own goal, set in 2008, of discharging 100 per cent of the district’s treated wastewater to land, except when there is heavy rain.

He said things had changed in terms of regulations, advances in technology, and far greater awareness of the effects of climate change and the need for mitigation.

“Given how things are evolving, we want to be sure that the investments we make today are going to be valid for the long term. The challenge ahead of us is finding a solution for Featherston that strikes the balance between minimising environment effects and being affordable for ratepayers, as well as spreading the cost across the generations that will benefit.”

Northern neighbours Masterton and Carterton are also at different stages in the process of changing how they get rid of waste.

The developments follow a nationwide trend to end putting sewage into waterways.

Wairarapa’s district councils are guided by the requirements set by the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management, the Ruamahanga whaitua process, and direction of the Wellington Regional Council’s [GWRC] Natural Resources Plan.

The Ruamahanga whaitua was a four-year programme of collaboration between to set standards and practices for the Wairarapa valley’s waterways. It is named after the largest of the valley’s five main rivers.

Masterton is looking to extend is current wastewater setups, discharging to land and cultivating plants on land which can be sold on as stock baleage after earning a 25-year GWRC consent.

Carterton is building a new sewage plant near State Highway 2, having earned a 35-year consent from the regional authority.

Masterton’s Homebush site has been operating for five years. The district also has smaller sites at Tinui, Castlepoint and Riversdale, but the Homebush is the council’s priority.

MDC’s David Hopman said the council’s goal was for 99 per cent of wastewater to be discharged to land, over a 50-year timeframe. Existing consents for Homebush run until 2034. Hopman said GWRC has granted a short-term consent for site near Homebush as a “showcase site”. He said it would “demonstrate the potential to reuse treated water in a positive way”.

“The practice is very common overseas, but there are some cultural and perception issues that still need to be considered for reuse of treated wastewater to be widely accepted in NZ,” he said.

Hopman said consent rules were a challenge for MDC. He said MDC was appealing the rules, as they may create a barrier to further land disposal.

“We are concerned that the proposed rules are too restrictive, requiring each landowner to have a consent which would deter landowners from joining a future scheme. If every property requires its own consent, there will be significant compliance and monitoring costs. We are seeking to have the regional rules either make this a permitted activity – subject to strict conditions – or at least less restrictive.”

Carterton earned a 35-year consent for its sewage plant, which is being built at the district’s south end near State Highway 2.

CDC chief executive Jane Davis said the plant was the council’s biggest current project, “and one which is important both culturally and environmentally”. She said the current focus the region has water sources and usage “highlights the importance of successfully completing this project”. “We are really pleased with how the project is tracking and as with any major project, there have been construction challenges along the way, but these have been managed through collaborative planning and risk management.”

South Wairarapa councillors meet on Wednesday to discuss the latest move on the Featherston plant.