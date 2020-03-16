CubaDupa awaits a decision on its fate

Wellington.Scoop report by Maggie Tweedie

CubaDupa organisers are patiently awaiting the government’s decision about large events and mass gatherings. For a second year in a row, the organisers have been forced to plan the city’s annual street festival around events that are out of their control.

In 2019 the festival was successfully reconfigured after New Zealand remained under a heightened terror threat following the horrific mosque shootings on March 15. But this time won’t be a testament to Wellington’s resilience – it will be a decision by the government based on health concerns.

The Coronavirus has shut down major arts festivals around the world from Tasmania’s iconic Dark Mofo to South by Southwest and the Coachella Festival. The Auckland Pasifika Festival has been cancelled, and also the city’s Polyfest. The issue is events which are not ticketed, meaning that participants cannot be traced – despite event planners wanting to make events as inclusive and open access as possible.

CubaDupa festival director Gerry Paul said they had a board meeting this morning and are waiting on the government to make an announcement.

In a statement on Friday the Fringe Festival and CubaDupa Teams Creative Capital Arts Trust said : “We have added antibacterial soap throughout our Fringe venue bathrooms, ordered hand sanitising stations for CubaDupa, and suspended all non-essential business travel and all international travel for our staff”.

Wellington’s Homegrown festival was postponed today. After following updates from the city council and the government, they’ve announced it will not go ahead this weekend.

Many expect the fate of Cuba Dupa will be the same. Undoubtedly a devastating blow to the organisers who have been in a waiting game for several weeks.