Armageddon postpones April event at the stadium

News from Armageddon (via twitter)

To say that we are living in interesting times would be a massive understatement, with obvious fears regarding the COVID-19 virus and its real health impact on Kiwis. While we have spent the past year working towards our Wellington event planned for April 10-12th, we have made the decision to postpone this event and move it to August 1st/2nd still at the Sky Stadium.

We won’t be making firm guest announcements until closer to the event. All event tickets will be fully refunded through Ticketek who should contact ticket holders shortly.

While we understand this will be disappointing for many, it is an unavoidable result of the current global crisis.

Our next planned events will now be

Christchurch – May 30th to June 1st

Tauranga – June 6/7th

However, as this situation seems to be changing week by week it is impossible to be certain of where we will be and what will happen. We are hoping for the best and planning cautiously to continue to bring you events this year.

Auckland – October 23-26th – Unless we are all living in a Mad Max world by then, we fully expect the 25th Anniversary event to proceed as planned.