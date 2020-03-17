Wellington College cancels assemblies, trialling learning at home on Friday

Newsletter from Wellington College Principal

I wanted to reassure you that our priority is the health and safety of all students and staff. As you know, the steps being taken to contain and limit the spread of the virus are unprecedented and they require all of us to think and behave differently. One constant message is that students and staff who are unwell need to stay away from our campus.

Learning @ Home Trial Day – Friday 20 March

The Ministry of Education has signalled that in some circumstances it may be necessary for schools to close. For example, if a student or staff member is confirmed with COVID-19, the Ministry of Health may close a school for a day or two, to undertake tracking and tracing of close contacts. We need to be prepared for this.

On Friday 20 March we intend to run a ‘Learning @ Home’ Trial Day. On this day we will be requesting that both teachers and students work from home. Students will be provided with information about how this will work, including what platforms teachers will be using to connect with students. Information on how you can support your son adapting to this online learning environment, is provided on the parent help sheet which is available here. If you are unable to provide appropriate supervision for your son on Friday (especially for those under 14), we will have supervision available at school provided by the Senior Leadership Team. Please email flusupport@wc.school.nz if you require my team to provide supervision for your son on Friday.

Internet & Computer Access

We are committed to supporting everyone with their learning. Tutor teachers have been asking students about their ability to access online resources off campus, but please contact your son’s Tutor teacher if your son does not have access to a device or internet at home so that we can make arrangements with your son that ensure that he can continue his learning.

Hygiene & Cleaning

To minimise the potential spread of the disease at school we are continuing to reinforce essential messages with students and staff about basic hygiene – including hand washing, and physical contact. The school has also taken deliberate steps this week to maintain high standards of cleaning. Our cleaning and property teams are focusing on the regular cleaning of all shared surfaces, such as tables, desks, door handles and benches across our campus. We have large supplies of soap in all of our bathrooms. These are refilled whenever necessary.

School Trips, Tournaments & Assemblies

Last week, the Board of Trustees cancelled or postponed the overseas school trips which were scheduled for the April school holidays. Summer sports exchanges with schools from other areas of New Zealand which were scheduled for this week have also been cancelled. On Monday, School Sport New Zealand cancelled all the national sports tournaments which were scheduled for the week starting 30 March. Regional and national arts events are also being reviewed on a case-by-case basis. In light of the Government’s recommendations about gatherings of over 500 people, we will not be holding our normal Thursday multi-level assemblies for the remainder of the term.

Overseas Travel – Self Isolation Requirements

There is now a 14 day self-isolation requirement for anyone arriving in New Zealand from other countries (with the exception of some areas of the Pacific). If you have any plans for your son to be overseas in the April holidays or prior to this, please email flusupport@wc.school.nz immediately. Where practicable we will provide work for students who are not able to be present in timetabled classes, although sustaining this for 14 days will be challenging. We respectfully ask you to consider postponing these trips if at all possible.

First Aid Room

To minimise the spread of illness within the school we have added a waiting area to the First Aid Room and released some adjacent spaces for patient use. The aim is to provide Robyn, our school nurse, with the ability to allocate patients to different spaces and treat them individually.

Mental Health – Support Available

These are difficult and stressful times. Events are moving quickly and there is a huge range of information available online, some of which is alarming. If your son is finding this upsetting, please encourage him to make contact with our guidance team, one of his deans or his tutor teacher.