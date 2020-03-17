Te Papa cancels all tours, school visits, and public events

Wellington.Scoop

Te Papa decided today to stop a range of activities, to protect against the risk of covid-19. Till further notice, it has stopped the following activities:

Tours (back of house and front of house)

School visits, including Hīnātore, and Raranga Matihiko events

Public programmes and events including Friends events

Karakia for larger external groups

Te Papa has also closed its discovery centres and StoryPlace, and removed audio guides from the floor.

Te Papa will remain open. Its exhibitions, cafes and shops are open. But many commercial functions have been postponed.

Decisions on which activities to stop were based on how close people are for how long (proximity), whether people could be traced if needed (traceability), and how to show mana tangata – leadership and care for people.

Travel within New Zealand on Te Papa business has been cancelled. Only Directors will be able to create exceptions to this, for essential work-related travel.

Te Papa has also introduced a new cleaning regime:

· · Toilets are now being cleaned hourly (prior to covid-19 this was 4 times a day)

· · High contact surfaces are being cleaned hourly, this is things like handrails, lift buttons, tables etc (prior to covid-19 this was once per day)

· · All cleaning chemicals being used are effective in killing the covid-19 virus

· · All cleaning is in accordance with covid-19 cleaning protocols

· · Eight large hand sanitiser stations are being installed