Wellington father and son have Covid-19, but don’t need hospital care

There are three new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand, two of them in Wellington.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says all three new cases are people who have returned from international travel.

The Wellington cases are a man in his 30s and his father in his 70s who recently returned from the United States. Neither of them required hospital care and are recovering at home. The man in his 30s became unwell on the flight and his father became unwell the day after they arrived.

Both travelled on American Airlines flight AA83 from Los Angeles to Auckland on seats 4a and 10h arriving Saturday and then travelled to Wellington on Air New Zealand flight NZ419 on seats 1b and 1c that same day.

The third case is a man in Dunedin who is in his 40s and began to show symptoms five days after returning from Germany. Two of his family members, who have Covid-19 symptoms, are in self isolation at home. One of the two family members with symptoms, currently being tested, is a student at Logan Park High School in Dunedin.

The school is working with Education staff and public health officials. If the result is positive, authorities will be asking the school to close for 48 hours while close contacts are traced and put in self isolation and casual contacts given advice about what to do if they become unwell. The school would be carefully cleaned before reopening.

News from Ministry of Health

We are expecting more sporadic cases given the increase in cases globally. We want to find cases so we can trace and isolate close contacts and prevent community spread.

At the World Health Organization overnight media briefing the WHO Director-General Dr Tedros reinforced that all countries must take a comprehensive approach. He describes the most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is by breaking the chains of transmission by testing and isolating. He says if they test positive, isolate them, find out who they have been in close contact with and test them if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

New Zealand has no barrier from cost to testing, including there being no cost to individuals for the test itself. Nor is there any constraint on capacity.

However, we also need to ensure that the right people are tested – that is people with a history of recent overseas travel; those who have been in contact with a case; and with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

Our current capacity is 770 tests for COVID-19 each day and we expect that to be around 1500 per day later this week.

We are also currently progressing plans to streamline the testing process to help manage the workloads both in primary care and public health.

Our microbiology laboratory network met with our Chief Medical Officer Dr Andrew Simpson to ensure our laboratories are taking a national coordinated approach to underpin our response.

Healthline

Both Healthline and the Government call-centre faced continuing high pressure with seven times the usual call numbers from the same time last year – more than 7,000 calls answered yesterday by both services.

Healthline continues to take actions to address this.

· prioritising calls so that priority is given to people requiring clinical advice

· moving informational calls to the Government call centre and online registration for self isolation.

· increasing phone line capacity from 400 parallel lines currently to 1200 by the end of the week, and significantly more in coming weeks.

· bringing in another 50 nurses and additional clinical support seconded from DHBs and primary care. Another 200 non-clincal staff trained to help with Healthline calls.

· online registration for self isolation.

Many calls are from people wanting general information about COVID-19, which means people needing clinical advice are waiting longer.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 are reminded to call Healthline for advice and direction, and to call ahead before arriving at their GP or hospital for assessment.

For travel advice please access the Safetravel website – not Healthline.

For advice on attending events do call the event organiser or access the Ministry of Health website for advice – not Healthline.

For advice on government assistance that is available call 0800 779 997 between 8am to 1am 7 days a week or https://www.govt.nz/covid-19/ – not Healthline.

