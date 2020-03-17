Regional Council cancels three “Great Outdoors” events

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

In light of Covid-19 developments, the Regional Council Crisis Management Team has decided to cancel the remaining events in the Great Outdoors summer programme that have been taking place in regional parks, forests and river trails.

This affects the following events:

– Kapiti Gravel Grab (Otaki River) scheduled for Saturday 21 March

– Belmont Open Day (Stratton St entrance, Belmont RP) scheduled for Saturday March 21

– Bike the Remutaka Family Day (Pakuratahi Forest) scheduled for Saturday March 28

While the risk of getting sick as a result of attending these events is low, this situation could change.

The Regional Council is prioritising public health in line with Ministry of Health guidelines and encouraging people to minimise non-essential contact with others. Anyone who has booked and paid for these events will receive a full refund.

Our regional parks and river trails remain open, and in the coming weeks of reduced social interaction we encourage people to get outdoors and enjoy the environment for their own health and wellbeing.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

