Mermgrown Festival on Saturday cancelled

Report by Maggie Tweedie

Mermgrown Festival has been cancelled. The difficult decision was made this afternoon to cancel the newest offering for Wellington’s summer.

The event was organised by the band Mermaidens and was pitched as an intimate event with an estimated 350 attendees. It was expected to go ahead this Saturday because it fell under the government’s 500 or more “mass gathering” threshold.

The Mermaidens said they know fans will be disappointed by the decision to cancel the festival and it came as a challenge for those needing a morale boost. But their responsibility lies with community health and safety.

After 8 years of performing, Mermaidens have built a loyal following. The lineup consists of musicians from across Aotearoa who rarely play together. The organisers Gussie Larkin, Lily West and Abe Hollingsworth are understandably disappointed, saying “This was a one of a kind event with our favourite New Zealand musicians, so we are gutted”. Many were eager to celebrate the band’s success at Newtown’s Workingmen’s bowling club.

40% of the events profits were to be donated to Wellington Rape Crisis.

In a statement to ticket buyers the organisers said: “If it’s possible for you to wear the price of your ticket without asking for a refund, this will be used to cover the costs we have spent on the event, and all the remaining money will be donated to Wellington Rape Crisis”.

This week has been difficult for many musicians who have had to make decisions to cancel tours, as many countries signal border closures to all but essential travel to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

Nadia Reid who performed at Wellington’s Festival of the Arts on Thursday made a tentative

statement on Instagram announcing to fans that her global tour will be postponed. The singer said “to be honest I’m finding it hard to feel positive… I feel worried for the health of vulnerable people and also the fate of small businesses and artists whose lives have now been halted”.

Reid was scheduled to return to the UK which she now calls home, but has decided to stay in New Zealand.

For now musicians must be creative in sourcing money by offering online tuition lessons and promoting their audiences to stream their music and buy tour merchandise and albums.

If you are worried about a fellow musician or are in need of help due to hardship and other circumstances you can call 0508 MUSICHELP.

The Wellbeing Service is a 24/7 online, on the phone and in-person counselling service fully funded by the NZ Music Foundation and provided free of charge to those in the Kiwi music community who can’t access the help they need.