Kāpiti Mayor tells residents “do your bit … stay calm”

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is urging people to do their bit to help protect the community and all of New Zealand from COVID-19.

“We acknowledge that there’s a lot of concern in our community about COVID-19 and the Council is working with its regional partners to support the Ministry of Health-led response. Right now it’s important that we all stay calm and show each other a little patience and kindness. Follow the Ministry of Health advice, wash your hands frequently and stay at home if you or your whanau are unwell.

“Keeping individuals, whanau and community safe and healthy requires everyone to do their bit – it’s a team effort.”

The Mayor says the situation is constantly changing but it is being closely monitored at a national level by the Ministry of Health, the lead agency for this type of event, with support from the National Emergency Management Agency.

Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says the Council is focussed on supporting the national response and the health and wellbeing of Council staff and the Kāpiti Coast community.

“We’ve increased our cleaning rotations across all our Council facilities and have placed Ministry of Health information and hand sanitiser in all of our community facilities.

“Within our community we are in the process of contacting all of our older persons housing unit tenants to make sure they have the information they need.

“We’re also working through a process to identify and make contact with organisers of large events in our District, including our local iwi, to make sure they are aware of and follow the latest advice on events and mass gatherings. This includes making some tough calls to cancel some of our own Council events.

Mr Maxwell said supporting the local business community was also a priority for the Council.

Conversations are already well underway with WellingtonNZ, the region’s economic development agency, to see what more can be done, over and above the governments $12.1 billion package announced yesterday, to support the Kāpiti Coast business community.

“These are unprecedented times and we are working with our national and regional emergency management, public health and local government partners to monitor the situation and respond appropriately as the situation evolves,” Mr Maxwell said.

