NZ Rugby staff working from home while staff member, in isolation, is tested
Report from RNZ
New Zealand Rugby’s offices in Wellington have been hit by a possible case of the Covid-19 coronavirus with an employee in self-isolation and being tested.
New Zealand rugby staff are working from home today rather than their Molesworth St office and chief executive Mark Robinson had to change his media stand-up this morning to a teleconference.
Robinson says the person in isolation is being taken care of as are the rest of NZR staff.
He says there’s a very low risk of the person having coronavirus and there’s a very low risk of transmission.
Robinson says the staff member has had no contact with any Super Rugby players.
He says NZR are following Ministry of Health guidelines.