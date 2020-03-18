Wellington Scoop
NZ Rugby staff working from home while staff member, in isolation, is tested

March 18, 2020Health, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease, Sport

Report from RNZ
New Zealand Rugby’s offices in Wellington have been hit by a possible case of the Covid-19 coronavirus with an employee in self-isolation and being tested.

New Zealand rugby staff are working from home today rather than their Molesworth St office and chief executive Mark Robinson had to change his media stand-up this morning to a teleconference.

Robinson says the person in isolation is being taken care of as are the rest of NZR staff.

He says there’s a very low risk of the person having coronavirus and there’s a very low risk of transmission.

Robinson says the staff member has had no contact with any Super Rugby players.

He says NZR are following Ministry of Health guidelines.

