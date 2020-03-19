Does anyone want to pay 9.2% more?

by Lindsay Shelton

Mayor Andy Foster did the right thing to postpone today’s city council committee meeting where councillors were to be asked to approve a rates increase of 9.2 per cent. But though the meeting has been put back by two weeks – with covid-19 given as the reason – councillors will undoubtedly be discussing the rates increase today, but they’ll be away from public scrutiny in a closed workshop.

I haven’t seen anyone welcoming the idea of a 9.2 per cent increase in rates. But the mayor has been trying to defend it. His statement reminds us that the proposed increase is almost twice as much as the council has usually imposed:

“Usually we are able to deliver our day-to-day services with a 3 to 5 percent rates rise that takes into account depreciation and inflation. However this year, a revaluation of our core infrastructure has seen them increase in value, which has resulted in an increase in the depreciation costs that need to be funded from rates.”

Faced with such an increase, many people are pointing to what they see as wasteful council spending – everyone pointing to the $200m convention centre, which the council wants us to believe is unstoppable.

Many people have suggested the building could have a better use – the ground level could house the Central Library, and the upper floors could be a new home for the council itself. Everyone knows that the Central Library attracted a million visitors a year, whereas a convention centre won’t have a hope of being used by even a tenth of that number – specially at a time where large gatherings are less and less popular, and video conferencing is accepted as a cheaper and more efficient way of bringing people together.

Announcing the proposed rates increase, the mayor reckoned that a third of it is for “resilience related projects,” which he summarises as water infrastructure, Civic Square (now referred to as Te Ngākau Civic Precinct) and the Central Library – a curious grouping.

He also said there was an option for a 7.9 percent rates increase, “but that would not address the additional infrastructure and planning that is required.”

On Wednesday next week, the council will be discussing some of these matters for a second time – most notably the fate of the Central Library. A report promised for February has turned up only this week, but the council is holding it back – with councillors being given a “pre-briefing” from where much vagueness and uncertainty was reported:

Options for strengthening and redeveloping the Central Library range from $96 million to $205 million (for a highly resilient scheme). In addition to the structural work, the figures include building services and fit out upgrades that are required. Costs for a new build were also provided for the sake of comparison and context, and these cost comparisons were based on a highly-resilient build option – ones that would survive an earthquake and still be operable.

What are they implying? Do they want us to think that a strengthened Library building wouldn’t survive an earthquake?

The “pre-briefing” is to be published on the council website tomorrow. Perhaps it’ll make more sense when all the details are provided.

Let’s give the last word(s) on the 9.2 per cent increase to Justin Lester, via twitter.

The proposed hike has little to do with the pipes issues at the moment. Wellington has fully depreciated infrastructure costs and funded renewals for a long time, which ratepayers have paid for. The 2016 earthquake will have played a role though too, more than originally expected

