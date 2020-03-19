Bats closing tonight – “firstly, we clean…”.

News from Bats Theatre (via Facebook)

We took a moment today to check in with each other about how we are all feeling at this time, right now. With that, we have decided from 5pm today, we will close our doors to the public for the time being.

The office will remain open as usual. We’re trialling ways to work remotely and in the space that ensures the safety of our staff and continuity of our business. This means that we will be rostering our staff to equally split our knowledge base to safeguard against knowledge and skill loss. We’re learning how to work together while being apart.

We’re sorry we can’t offer more certainty at this time, the only thing for certain is change. Our decision may change tomorrow, or it may not. We believe that today we have made the right one. We also need a rest. It has been a big three days (Yes! It’s only been three days!) so we are taking this opportunity to do a couple of things:

Firstly we clean. Fringe has been a busy time and, at the best of times, we would slow down this coming week and take an opportunity to clean the house and coil some cables. To honor our bar, box office and tech staff’s roster for the next week we will give them the opportunity to help us reset the building so that we can koha our spaces over this tricky time.

Secondly we look for opportunities to keep making art. We are preaching to the choir when we say that now IS an important time for art. We have an amazing resource – a beautiful and fully kitted out building with three theatre spaces. We have some things cooking as to how best we can use them – but we also want to hear from artists about how we can utilise all of our resources right now. These include, but are not limited to – the aforementioned building, our bloody hardworking and up-for-a-challenge staff, our really cool and instagram famous office dog Mac, and most importantly our reach to our audiences.

We sold over 30,000 tickets last year – those same people still need art.