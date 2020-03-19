Film Society suspends screenings after government restriction on size of audiences

News from Wellington Film Society

Following today’s announcement from the Health Minister David Clark regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and a ban on indopor gatherings of over 100, we advise that Wellington Film Society screenings are now suspended. This suspension will remain in place until the Ministry of Health advises that it is safe to resume.

We were excited to share our programme with you this year but our paramount concern is the safety and well being of our members at this time. We will keep you all informed of any developments and you will be the first to know when screenings recommence. We will use our newsletter, social media and website to communicate this information. We have a small number of members who are not online but we will ensure they stay informed.

For members who have joined / renewed this year please be assured we will extend your membership expiry period going into next year.

These are stressful times and it is easy for our sense of community to slip when faced with such difficulties. But I would encourage you to be kind to one another and check in on others, especially those without immediate support. We will try and keep a sense of film community going – for example, we are considering the possibility of an online film club through our social media channels.

Take care everyone. We will see you back at the movies – hopefully sometime soon!