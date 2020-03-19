Photography of Avatar sequels delayed; visual effects work continues at Weta Digital

Wellington.Scoop

Production in Wellington of James Cameron’s Avatar sequels has been delayed. Producer Jon Landau has advised:

“We have delayed the next phase of live action production in New Zealand. The health and safety of our Avatar family and keeping them near their own families at this time is of paramount importance to us.

“We will continue to work on virtual production in Manhattan Beach and collaborating with Weta Digital on the visual effects. Both activities are much more conducive to social distancing than live-action photography.

“We’re doing our part to flatten the curve and we urge you to do the same. We will continue to share production updates.