Parliament restricts access because of covid-19

Wellington.Scoop

Restrictions to public access at Parliament have been announced today, to help limit the spread of Covid-19 and protect members of the public and those who work on the precinct.

News from NZ Parliament

Public tours and school visits

Public tours of Parliament are cancelled until further notice.

School visits will be cancelled from Monday until further notice.

The public gallery will be closed to all visitors from Tuesday.

Select Committees

Members of the public will not be permitted to observe select committee hearings in person, either to observe or provide evidence.

All witnesses are expected to provide evidence by video conference or teleconference only. Any exceptions to this must be approved by the Speaker of the House.

Committee hearings that would normally be open to the public will continue to be accessible via the Parliament website and committee Facebook pages.

Copperfield’s cafe

Copperfield’s will be closed to all members of the public unless they are accompanied by a staff member or MP.

Bowen House Exhibition space

This will be closed until further notice.

Measures are also being taken to increase the frequency of cleaning around the precinct. This includes regular sanitation of surfaces in public spaces.

RNZ: What happens if MPs can’t get to Wellington?