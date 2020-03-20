VUW offering free tuition for coronavirus patients

News from VUW

Free education is being offered by Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Grant Guilford says a scholarship covering 100 percent of tuition fees is available for study beginning in Trimester 2 (starts Monday 6 July), to people whose work and life has been disrupted by the pandemic.

But the offer does not apply to current students.

“We are wishing to support people who have lost their job, been forced home from overseas or find themselves in changed circumstances, such as needing to care for dependents at home,” says Professor Guilford.

“At times of crisis, universities have an important role to play as inclusive institutions where learning flourishes and new beginnings are possible.

“This offer is one of the things we can do to support our communities and get behind the people of Wellington and New Zealand in a time of need,” says Professor Guilford.

The offer announced today is open to domestic students of all ages who meet the University’s academic entry requirements. Eligible students will be able to enrol in all courses that are available and have capacity in Trimester 2.

People can register their interest by visiting the University’s website.

This offer is not available to current students of the University who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they can apply for hardship support which covers a range of circumstances including those due to COVID-19.