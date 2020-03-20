Kapiti Coast Museum closes – to avoid risk of covid 19

News from Kapiti Coast Museum

The Kapiti Coast Museum in Waikanae will be closed for the time being until Covid-19 is beaten back.

Acting Chair Norma McCallum said the decision was made on the advice of Museums Aotearoa.

“Most of our visitor hosts and other volunteers are in the seniors age range and we didn’t want to put them in any danger. Our staff and committee will spend the time working on new exhibits and other exciting changes to the Museum.

‘When all this is over we would love to see Wellingtonians make the lovely trip up the Coast to see us. The Museum could be part of a great day out for the family.’