Wellington Scoop
Network

Kapiti Coast Museum closes – to avoid risk of covid 19

March 20, 2020Business, Education, Health, Latest Headlines, PressRelease

kcmuseum

News from Kapiti Coast Museum
The Kapiti Coast Museum in Waikanae will be closed for the time being until Covid-19 is beaten back.

Acting Chair Norma McCallum said the decision was made on the advice of Museums Aotearoa.

“Most of our visitor hosts and other volunteers are in the seniors age range and we didn’t want to put them in any danger. Our staff and committee will spend the time working on new exhibits and other exciting changes to the Museum.

‘When all this is over we would love to see Wellingtonians make the lovely trip up the Coast to see us. The Museum could be part of a great day out for the family.’

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: