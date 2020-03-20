National Portrait Gallery closes – its exhibition can be seen online

News from National Portrait Gallery

The premises of the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata on the Wellington waterfront will be closed to the public as at 4:30pm today, until further notice. We’ll be continually reviewing the situation and will update you by Friday 3 April.

We have made this decision in support of the efforts across Aotearoa to reduce the risk of Covid-19. Now is an important time for us to do all we can to look after each other.

Our team will keep working, generating new ways for you to engage with our exhibitions on social media and our website at www.nzportraitgallery.org.nz.

You can view our current exhibition online.