Kapiti libraries and pools staying open

News from from Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says swimming pools, libraries and other community facilities around the Kāpiti Coast District will remain open for now but people who unwell are urged to stay clear.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely and are using Ministry of Health, central and local government guidance to inform our decisions.

“We are confident that we can comply with maximum crowd size limits of 100 people in one enclosed space at one time across all our Council’s facilities so for now the Coastland’s Aquatic Centre, Ōtaki Pool, Paraparaumu Library, Waikanae Library, Ōtaki Library and public facilities will remain open.

“We urge anyone using our facilities to follow the Ministry of Health’s guidance on physical distancing (physical distancing means remaining 1 metre away from other people, or if you are closer than 1 metre, being there for less than 15 minutes) and to do the right thing by staying at home if they feel unwell.”

The Mayor says the Council has stepped up its cleaning regime and has also encouraged its staff to stay home if they are unwell.

“It’s a challenging time for everyone but we recognise our facilities play an important role in maintaining people’s health and wellbeing.

“The situation is constantly changing but we are monitoring things closely and will take appropriate action, in line with office guidance, to help keep our community safe and healthy.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url

News from Kapiti Coast District Council – March 20

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says that while COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation, keeping calm, clean and kind is how Kāpiti will get through.

“Yesterday, the Government made some tough decisions to make sure we can contain the virus by going hard and going early,” says Mayor Guru. “Outdoor events with more than 500 people and indoor events of over 100 people should be cancelled. These measures don’t apply to workplaces, schools, supermarkets or public transport.

“We are working closely with Government, as well as our regional partners and health organisations, on what this means for our libraries, pools and recreation centres.

“For now we have not closed our facilities. We have increased our cleaning rotations using hospital grade disinfectant and have advised our staff to stay at home if they feel unwell.

“We understand there’s a lot of concern in our community about COVID-19 – this is normal but it’s important to remember that with continued vigilance the chance of widespread community outbreak is expected to remain low.

“We are encouraging people to stay calm, exercise a little patience and kindness, follow good hygiene practices and to stay at home if they feel unwell.

“Shop normally and don’t panic buy. There is enough stock of most products, including food produce, but with the unusually and consistently high customer demand it is difficult to re-supply stores quickly.

“The Government has released an economic response package to help cushion the impact of COVID-19 and support the economy during the crisis. If you’re not sure what assistance may be available, don’t know who to contact for help or if would just like more information, visit www.covid19.govt.nz or call the free government helpline on 0800 779 997.

Mayor Guru says looking after our mental wellbeing is just as important as our physical health at this time.

“It’s normal to feel distressed, but if you feel you are not coping, it’s important to seek help. For support with grief, anxiety, distress or mental wellbeing, you can call or text 1737. This service is free, available 24/7 and gives you the chance to talk with a trained counsellor.

“Remember, we’re all in this together and together we will get through.”

News from Kapiti Coast District Council – March 18

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan is urging people to do their bit to help protect the community and all of New Zealand from COVID-19.

“We acknowledge that there’s a lot of concern in our community about COVID-19 and the Council is working with its regional partners to support the Ministry of Health-led response. Right now it’s important that we all stay calm and show each other a little patience and kindness. Follow the Ministry of Health advice, wash your hands frequently and stay at home if you or your whanau are unwell.

“Keeping individuals, whanau and community safe and healthy requires everyone to do their bit – it’s a team effort.”

The Mayor says the situation is constantly changing but it is being closely monitored at a national level by the Ministry of Health, the lead agency for this type of event, with support from the National Emergency Management Agency.

Chief Executive Wayne Maxwell says the Council is focussed on supporting the national response and the health and wellbeing of Council staff and the Kāpiti Coast community.

“We’ve increased our cleaning rotations across all our Council facilities and have placed Ministry of Health information and hand sanitiser in all of our community facilities.

“Within our community we are in the process of contacting all of our older persons housing unit tenants to make sure they have the information they need.

“We’re also working through a process to identify and make contact with organisers of large events in our District, including our local iwi, to make sure they are aware of and follow the latest advice on events and mass gatherings. This includes making some tough calls to cancel some of our own Council events.

Mr Maxwell said supporting the local business community was also a priority for the Council.

Conversations are already well underway with WellingtonNZ, the region’s economic development agency, to see what more can be done, over and above the governments $12.1 billion package announced yesterday, to support the Kāpiti Coast business community.

“These are unprecedented times and we are working with our national and regional emergency management, public health and local government partners to monitor the situation and respond appropriately as the situation evolves,” Mr Maxwell said.