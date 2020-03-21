Archives closes all its reading rooms

News from Department Of Internal Affairs

Archives New Zealand reading rooms in Wellington and Auckland were closed last night, and the Christchurch and Dunedin reading rooms were closed today.

“The decision to close our Christchurch and Dunedin sites immediately has been made in accordance with the government’s goal to slow down Covid-19. This is a temporary measure and will be reviewed in fourteen days.” says Chief Archivist Richard Foy.

“The Prime Minister has asked all New Zealanders to limit movement around the country and to take steps such as physical distancing. This decision is in response to the step changes the Government is asking for.”

Archives staff will still be onsite and will continue to work to provide services such as government loans requests and online services.

