Dowse closes because of covid 19

News from Dowse Art Museum

The Dowse Art Museum will be closed from Sunday.

We’re closely following the advice of health authorities to help protect our visitors, staff and communities from the spread of COVID-19.

We’ll reassess the situation daily, and update our website and social media with any changes. If you have a booking for To The Moon, we’ll be in touch directly.

Our team will continue working to care for our taonga and collections.

All Hutt City Council community facilities have been closed to the public. Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says: “The health of people across our community is our number one priority, and while these decisions are not easy ones to make, they are essential in our efforts slow the spread of COVID-19 and reflect the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in.”

We look forward to welcoming you back to The Dowse when we reopen – in the meantime, we’ll be making content from our exhibitions, programmes and arts community available online, so keep an eye out on social media and our website.