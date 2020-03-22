Wellington closing tourist information centre in Cuba Street

News from the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency/WellingtonNZ

The Wellington i-SITE Visitor Centre, at the bottom of Cuba St outside the Michael Fowler Centre, will be closed until further notice from today.

A Wellington i-SITE information line +64 4 802 4860 will be staffed during the regular i-SITE hours which are 8.30am-5pm Monday to Friday, and 9am-5pm on weekends.

Official Wellington tourism information is available online at WellingtonNZ.com

Updated information for locals, informing of alternative locations to top up their Snapper cards and the regional trails network, will be displayed in the i-SITE window, alongside the latest Government advisories on COVID-19 for both locals and visitors.

We thank Wellingtonians and visitors for their understanding of the need to temporarily close the i-SITE during these turbulent times.