70 Metlink drivers aged 70+ will not be on the buses tomorrow – cancellations necessary

News from Metlink

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher says, in accordance with Central Government advice, for the health and safety of staff and passengers, all Metlink bus drivers aged 70+ will not be part of operating our transport network at this time.

“The health and safety of both our staff and passengers is of the upmost importance during this difficult time which is why bus drivers aged 70+ will not be operating services from now until we are advised otherwise.

“We understand public transport is an important part of keeping the country running and we are working hard to ensure our customers still have access to the regional network,” Mr Gallacher says.

About 70 of Metlink’s 500 bus drivers are aged 70 or over and in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines, they are advised to remain at home.

Mr Gallacher says less drivers means there will need to be cancellations to some services across the bus network.

“At this stage we are working hard to ensure no school bus services are cancelled. We are looking at where cancellations will need to take place and are encouraging Metlink customers to keep up to date with service changes by checking Metlink’s website, App and Real Time Information screens.”

Greater Wellington Regional Council Chair Daran Ponter says Metlink is also asking passengers to be aware of physical distancing and asking that passengers leave a seat between each other where possible for their own health and safety.

“We are also requesting customers be aware of physical distancing at bus stops and train stations where possible. People feeling unwell should stay home as per Ministry of Health guidelines.

“We also remind all customers that from Monday, all cash sales will be removed from buses, trains and stations across the region – and to check the Metlink website for more information on this.

“We thank all of our staff members and customers for their patience and for continuing to work with us during this unprecedented situation,” Mr Ponter says.