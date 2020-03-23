Media Advisory – Police Media Centre Changes In Response To COVID-19

Press Release – New Zealand Police

The Police Media and Communications Team has activated its Business Continuity Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, staff will be working from a range of locations in Auckland and Wellington.

We may not always be available to answer the phone and could be slow to clear voicemail.

From tomorrow (Monday 23 March), media are asked to email media@police.govt.nz rather than calling.

The Police Media Team will continue to be available via this email address from 6am to 11pm every day.

The latest COVID-19 information is available at: www.covid19.govt.nz.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.

