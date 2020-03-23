Jazz Festival postponed

Press Release – Wellington Jazz Festival

The 2020 Wellington Jazz Festival has been postponed due to international travel restrictions and Ministry of Health directives around public gatherings.

Meg Williams, the Executive Director of Tāwhiri which runs the annual event, confirmed today that the festival, which was scheduled for 3 – 7 June, has been postponed in consultation with WellingtonNZ, the event’s major funder.

“We have considered adapted models for this year’s Wellington Jazz Festival but given the uncertainty and rapidly changing environment, we now think it’s best to completely re-assess and look to stage a fantastic festival at another time.”

Meg Williams said this was “a disappointment to both the jazz musicians and the many bars, restaurants and live music venues who are the soul of this Festival.”

“Over the coming days and weeks we’ll be looking at what ways we can actively support our community of jazz musicians in Wellington to continue making music in these troubling times.”

It is hoped the event can be staged later in the year.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url