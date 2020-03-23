Emergency meeting of WCC to discuss decision-making options

News from WCC

There will be an emergency meeting of the Wellington City Council at 3pm today. This meeting has been brought forward from Wednesday.

The meeting will be live-streamed – go to the link here on the Council’s website.

The meeting will discuss options that will enable elected members to formally meet and make decisions even if most members are unable to be around a meeting table due to Covid-19 physical-distancing and self-isolation riles.

The options include delegating formal Council decisions to the Strategy and Policy Committee – which needs a quorum of only two elected members in the room.

Another approach up for debate is to form an executive committee with powers to make decisions. This committee would comprise Mayor Andy Foster, Deputy Mayor Sarah Free and the Chairs of the Strategy and Policy Committee (Cr Jill Day) and the Regulatory Processes Committee (Cr Malcolm Sparrow).