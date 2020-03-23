Free parking in Hutt City for the next two days, council offices closed

News from Hutt City Council at 4pm

Mayor Campbell Barry has just announced that the Hutt City Council will stop enforcing parking charges across Lower Hutt for the next 48 hours.

This will enable people to access essential services in our city, and allow people to plan for our move to level 4, without any charge for parking.

UPDATE 4.30

From this evening all council facilities in the Laings Road administration building will close, including the front desk. Our resources will be redirected to our virtual contact centre.

Rubbish collection is an essential service, especially during this time. For Lower Hutt this means that your kerbside rubbish and recycling collection service will continue. Due to reduced staffing on the trucks (to enable staff to work safely and at distance from one another) the service may be a little slower than usual, but it will still be collected. This also means that recycling may not always be able to be sorted as it has been and may have to be taken to landfill for a period. Normal recycle processing will resume as soon as possible.

Community recycling stations will continue to be open for cardboard and paper. These stations are cleared by a front loading truck -no handling by people. But if too much material is left at these recycling stations and especially if rubbish is left there they will be closed,