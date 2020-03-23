Metlink cutting back train and bus schedules starting Wednesday

News from Metlink

In response to the Prime Minister’s address today on raised COVID-19 levels, Metlink will be moving to Sunday services across all public transport modes from Wednesday.

Metlink GM Scott Gallacher says, that while there are still a number of issues to work out, all trains and buses will move to Sunday services after Tuesday.

“We’ll work to deliver to the current timetables across the network tomorrow but from first thing Wednesday morning, Sunday timetables will be implemented,” says Mr Gallacher.

Buses will no longer board from the front door. Metlink apologises to customers who rely on the accessibility options provided at the front door and encourages customers to find out more about Total Mobility services during this time by calling 0800 801 700.

Customers will be encouraged to continue their own physical distancing practices on all trains and buses, leaving a space next to them where they can.

“We’re still working out what this might mean for Wairarapa rail services and will provide more updates when they become available,” says Mr Gallacher.

As part of the move to Sunday timetables, Metlink school bus services will not run from Wednesday.

