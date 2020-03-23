Covid-19: Regional Park Campsites And Facilities To Close

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

In accordance with the Prime Minister’s announcement today on raised COVID-19 alert levels, Greater Wellington Regional Council is closing all regional park campgrounds and facilities.

At alert level 3, regional parks remain open but camping will no longer be allowed. Current visitors will be able to finish their stay tonight but will be required to leave tomorrow.

To limit the exposure of staff and visitors to COVID-19, park ranger offices are now closed to the public.

As we move to alert level 4, regional park gates will close to vehicles at 12pm on Wednesday 25 March and park facilities such as toilets will be locked.

The parks will still be there for people to use, but Greater Wellington asks that people only use those parks close to their home, if they decide to get some fresh air, and to be aware of physical distancing as advised by the Ministry of Health guidelines.

Greater Wellington will review this again once advice is given from Government and the Ministry of Health.

