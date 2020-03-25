Covid-19 assessment centre opened in Masterton; Carterton man given all clear

Report from LDR

The Wairarapa District Health Board has opened a Covid-19 assessment centre at Masterton’s netball complex.

Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson said “today was a day none of us will forget” after the Prime Minister announced the unprecedented national lockdown to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

Masterton’s Emergency Operations Centre [EOC] is staffed by council officers and officials from Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa District councils, and the Regional Council.

The emergence of a case in Carterton last weekend indicated community transmission of the virus. However the Carterton District Council [CDC] worker who tested positive for covid-19 coronavirus has now received the all clear but says he went through “a really difficult time” and received “really harsh” social media comments. The man, aged in his 30s, has been cleared by Public Health.

Colleagues at the district council, friends, family and social contacts were tested and all received negative results.

The man wished to remain anonymous but said he wanted people to “be kind to everyone”. “Although I’ve been cleared by Public Health, I will continue to do everything I can to help protect my community and follow the isolation rules under the current alert level,” he said. “Being stuck on your own is really difficult. Please keep in touch with your neighbours over the fence and keep a safe distance.”

“This has been a really difficult time for me,” he said. “My workmates and 99 per cent of people out there have been really supportive but some have been really harsh on social media. I just want to remind people to please be kind to everyone.”

A CDC spokesperson said it had been a very difficult and stressful time for all individuals involved. “This person did everything right and went into self-isolation as soon as they started to show symptoms, including not coming into work. Any speculation to the contrary has been damaging to the community’s sense of calm and accurate access to information, and to the staff member’s well-being.

“It has also been a period of anxiety, not just for the affected staff member, but for any staff and close contacts who were awaiting test results.”