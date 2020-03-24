Congestion at Picton’s two ferry terminals

News from NZ Police

Police in Picton are providing traffic management support at the ferry terminals in the town due to heavy congestion.

An influx of people who don’t have tickets for a crossing are turning up to both the Interislander and Bluebridge Ferry terminals and this is causing congestion and delays.

Police staff in Picton are asking anyone who is not booked on a ferry crossing this morning to not turn up to the terminal.

For those who do have bookings, we ask for your patience.